Fire breaks out at Samsung service centre in Mumbai

By ANI | Published: November 15, 2021 10:55 PM2021-11-15T22:55:13+5:302021-11-15T23:05:13+5:30

A fire broke out at a Samsung Service Centre in Kanjurmarg East, Mumbai on Monday.

Fire breaks out at Samsung service centre in Mumbai | Fire breaks out at Samsung service centre in Mumbai

Fire breaks out at Samsung service centre in Mumbai

Next

A fire broke out at a Samsung Service Centre in Kanjurmarg East, Mumbai on Monday.

7 fire engines and 4 water tankers have been moved to the spot.

No casualties reported so far.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Samsung service centreSamsung service centre