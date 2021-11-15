Fire breaks out at Samsung service centre in Mumbai
By ANI | Published: November 15, 2021 10:55 PM2021-11-15T22:55:13+5:302021-11-15T23:05:13+5:30
A fire broke out at a Samsung Service Centre in Kanjurmarg East, Mumbai on Monday.
7 fire engines and 4 water tankers have been moved to the spot.
No casualties reported so far.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor