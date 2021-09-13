Fire breaks out in warehouse of 'Big Basket' in Pune

The entire warehouse of Big Basket in Bawadhan was gutted in fire on Sunday night. The entire warehouse of about 25,000 square feet has been completely destroyed by the fire. The fire destroyed grains, vegetables and groceries. A total of 12 fire engines and water tankers from Pune Municipal Fire Brigade, Pimpri Chinchwad and PMRDA and MIDC extinguished the fire. No one was injured as everyone in the warehouse came out as soon as the fire broke out.

Memane, a fire brigade official, said that Big Basket, a company that delivers home-grown vegetables, grains and groceries to the citizens at Bawadhan Budruk, has a warehouse of about 25,000 square feet. The warehouse is entirely made up of cement sheet shed with about 12 to 13 shutters. The fire broke out in the warehouse at 11.30 pm on Sunday. Vehicles and two-wheelers were parked near the warehouse. They too were engulfed in flames and their vehicles were set on fire.

The fire was reported by the fire brigade at 11:34 pm. The fire was extinguished with the help of 2 JCBs from the village. As the water in the fire engines ran out, the vehicles were brought back from Pashan with water.

While extinguishing the fire, the manager said that there was a safe inside and there was a large amount of money in it. Then the fire brigade, police personnel entered and brought out the safe. Of this, Rs 8 lakh was saved. However, about Rs 2 lakh kept in the drawer of the table near the safe was burnt to ashes. The fire was burning for about 3 hours.