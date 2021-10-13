Fire broke out in 20 motorcycles parked at residential society in Kurla

Around 20 to 25 two-wheelers parked in the parking lot of Nehrunagar Dhamma Society in Kurla suddenly caught fire. The incident took place on Wednesday morning and all the bikes were burnt to ashes. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, after the two bikes caught fire, smoke was everywhere in the area.

As many as 16 fire engines and 18 water tankers of the fire brigade rushed to the spot. The fire was later brought under control by firefighters. After this, the fire brigade and the police conducted a panchnama at the spot. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The two bikes parked in the parking lot caught fire after a huge blaze broke out. There was also a large amount of smoke in the area. At this time, a large crowd of people had also gathered at the site.