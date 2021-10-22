Fire In Mumbai: Man who fell from 19th floor could have been saved, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar

A huge fire broke out on the 19th floor of the 60-storey building of Forest Avighna Park in Mumbai's Curry Road area and the fire has spread to other floors. One person died after falling to the ground in an attempt to save his life during the blaze. However, the mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar, has stated that the life of the person would have been saved if the staff of the building had shown emergency response.

Giving information about this, she said that Avighna Park is a 60 storey building. Everyone has fled after the fire broke out. Fire brigade, municipal employees have arrived. MLAs from this area are present here. Shiv Sena branch ambulances have also rushed to the spot. A man was hanging outside the building for 15 minutes after the fire broke out. Forest Avighna Park is a highbrow society. More than 200 security guards and staff work here. But I think it's all untrained staff.

If they had shown the right timing, the person would have survived. I did not see that the staff received the necessary training to rescue the person while he was hanging. The mayor said he would not have been seriously injured if he had been covered with mattresses and sheets while hanging.

On the 19th floor, a man tried to get down from the balcony to save his life. In the attempt, the man collapsed. His name is Arun Tiwari. He was 30 years old. He was admitted to the hospital. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.