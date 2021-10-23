Fire In Mumbai: Many irregularities in work of ‘Avighna Park’

There is talk of several irregularities in the construction of the Avighna building. The builder sold the flat before the work was completed. Builder had left the construction unfinished. Those who bought these flats built them according to their convenience. So there is no uniformity in the construction of all flats. The flat owners have modified the construction as per their convenience. It is said that there is a big difference between the original approved map of the building and the actual construction. The issue of inadequate fire safety in the building has come up for discussion, as 50 per cent of the flats in the building are empty. Of the 50 per cent flats sold, 25 per cent are residential. The rest are empty.

Even today, the developer has not given possession of the building to the society. The maintenance and repair of the building is the responsibility of the developer. The building has not been maintained for two years. Was the fire extinguishing system enabled? No one has the answer to this question.