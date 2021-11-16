Fire: Rescue operation underway at service centre in Mumbai
By ANI | Published: November 16, 2021 01:23 AM2021-11-16T01:23:07+5:302021-11-16T01:30:02+5:30
Around 10 to 12 fire tenders are present at the spot and local people have been shifted after a fire broke out due to a short circuit at a service centre in Kanjurmarg (East) on Monday.
As per Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam, they received information about a fire breakout incident at around 9 pm.
"The fire broke out due to a short circuit. Around 10 to 12 fire tenders are present at the spot and local people have been shifted," said Kadam.
As per local police, a rescue operation is underway and no casualties have been reported.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
