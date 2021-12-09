First Omicron patient in Maharashtra tests covid negative
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 9, 2021 04:29 PM2021-12-09T16:29:51+5:302021-12-09T16:31:02+5:30
The first Omicron patient in Maharashtra has tested negative for the virus. He has been discharged from the hospital and advised to remain in home quarantine for 7 days, said an official.
On December 4, the state's first Omicron patient was confirmed in Thane when a 33-year-old man arrived from Capetown via Dubai and New Delhi to Mumbai, tested positive. He was undergoing treatment at a Covid Centre in Kalyan-Dombivali.
Meanwhile, Centre on Thursday asked the states and Union Territories to maintain adequate buffer stock of the eight critical drugs identified for treatment of new Covid-19 variant Omicron.
It has asked the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) to maintain as the mainstay of public health response strategy for effective and timely control and management of Covid and its variants.