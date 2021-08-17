Flipkart adds four fulfilment and sortation centres in Maharashtra

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Tuesday announced strengthening of tech-enabled supply chain network in Maharashtra with addition of four new fulfilment and sortation centres to cater to the growing demand for e-commerce.

The new facilities located in Bhiwandi and Nagpur are collectively spread across an area of nearly 7 lakh square feet, helping create over 4,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Apart from growing customer demand, this expansion comes on the back of a growing seller count from the state which rose by 30 per cent in the last year. Flipkart has a large and rapidly growing seller base in the state selling everything from home decor to mobiles to luggage and travel accessories to customers.

Maharashtra is among the key centres for Flipkart from a supply chain standpoint to ensure seamless movement of goods across the country.

With the recent additions and expansion of existing facilities, Flipkart has a total of 12 supply chain facilities in Maharashtra spread across over 23 lakh square feet area, creating more than 20,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

( With inputs from ANI )

