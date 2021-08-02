Former MLA Alure Guruji passes away

Former MLA of Tuljapur taluka, Founder Secretary of Shikshan Prasarak Mandal Andoor, S N Alure Guruji passed away at around 3.30 am on Monday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Solapur. His funeral will take place at Anandur after 3 pm today.

Sidramappa Alure was the first MLA from the Congress party in 1980. He had defeated the then incumbent MLA Manikrao Khaple by 14,579 votes. In this election, Alure Guruji got 34,121 votes and Khaple got 19,542 votes. In 1985, however, Manikrao Khaple of PEC was re-elected. He defeated Alure Guruji by nearly 11,230 votes. At that time, Khaple had got 42,553 votes while Alure Guruji of Congress had got 31,323 votes.