Four arrested in Nagpur for gang-raping minor

By ANI | Published: October 9, 2021 08:29 AM2021-10-09T08:29:41+5:302021-10-09T08:40:02+5:30

The Nagpur police on Friday arrested four persons for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in the city.

As per the police, three suspects in the case are absconding.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

