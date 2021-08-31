Four cases registered so far in connection with celebrations of Dahi Handi

BJP and MNS workers were ready to celebrate the Dahihandi festival by violationg covid rules. Central Govt has also said that the third wave of COVID-19 is expected and has asked states, through a letter, to avoid gatherings during Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav. As the state emerges from the second wave of the pandemic, the government is not willing to take any risks and has banned all crowded festivals like 'Dahi-Handi' on Tuesday or the 'Ganeshotsav' starting next week.

Four cases have been registered so far in connection with the celebrations of Dahi Handi in Mumbai. Crimes have been registered at Kasturba, Ghatkopar, Worli, Kalachowki police stations.

A case has also been registered against MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande at Dadar Police Station, over celebration of Dahi Handi. A total of six cases have been registered so far in connection with the celebrations by people, said Mumbai Police.

Crimes has also been registered in other places and police are searching for those who have celebrated Dahihandi in this regard. Janmashtami festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. Dahihandi is widely celebrated in Maharashtra.

However, like last year, the Thackeray government of Mahavikas Aghadi has appealed not to celebrate Dahihandi this year on the backdrop of Corona. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and BJP have strongly opposed the decision of the Thackeray government.



