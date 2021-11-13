Gadchiroli: 26 Maoists killed in an encounter with police

The anti-Naxal police squad has achieved great success in Gadchiroli district. 26 Naxals have been eliminated in an encounter with the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police in the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli district today. Three jawans have suffered injuries in the encounter, said Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goel.

The jawans injured in today's anti-Naxal operation in Gadchiroli were airlifted and admitted to Critical Care Complex of Orange City Hospital and Research Insitute in Nagpur, the hospital said.

The gun-battle which started in the early hours of Saturday, was continuing till afternoon with at least 26 fatalities among the Maoists.

As per initial reports received at the Gadchiroli district headquarters, the encounter was with a Dalam of the banned CPI(Maoist) and commandos of the crack C-60 unit of the Anti Naxal Operations.