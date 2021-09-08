Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Book and pen distribution, a unique idea for ganesh festival in thane

Ganeshotsava will start from Friday, September 10. In Ganesh Purana it is called Vinayaki Chaturthi. In some Puranas, this date is also referred to as Mahasiddhivinayaki Chaturthi, Varad Chaturthi or Shiva. Bhadrapad Chaturthi has a unique general significance among Ganesha devotees and devotees.

Happiness lies in the word 'modak'. 'Mod' means happiness. No one can deny that Modak is dear to Bappa and all devotees. It is very beneficial in terms of health, that is why Ganpati Bappa chose Modak as an offering.

The 10-day annual festival, which marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha is celebrated with much fervour across western and southern India. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 10 and Visarjan will take place on September 19.

Zep Pratishthan celebrates a unique festival every year on Ganeshotsav. Zep Pratishthan has once again appealed to people to keep a Pen and book in front of Ganesh idol. But this year, not only the needy students in the tribal areas and the city, but also the flood-affected students will be given the educational help collected during the festival.

Considering the future of the students in the flood-hit areas, the Zep Foundation has undertaken this initiative again this year. In preparation for this, the office bearers of the organization are surveying the places where educational help is needed. The purpose is to get the help for the right students.

This is the third year of Zep Pratishthan's Ganeshotsav One Book One Pen initiative. In the last two years, the members of Zep Pratishthan and the devotees of Bappa had responded to this initiative. As a result, more than a thousand students were provided with educational materials, which were distributed to children in tribal areas.