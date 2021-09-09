Ganesh Festival 2021: Curfew imposed in Pune during ten days of Ganesh Festival

The covid cases should not increase in Pune city. As a precautionary measure, a curfew (Section 144) has been imposed during the ten days of Ganeshotsav. This order will be implemented from tomorrow i.e. from 10th to 19th September and action will be taken in case of violation warned Police Assistant Commissioner Dr Ravindra Shiswe has warned. In addition, 7,000 policemen will be deployed by the city police to prevent any untoward incidents. He appealed to the citizens should should follow self-discipline and cooperate.

It has been decided to enforce Section 144 to prevent covid and curfews have been imposed within the Commissionerate of Police, places of worship have been closed. The order will remain in force for the next ten days and action will be taken against those who violate it.

The city police has prepared a code of conduct for public Ganeshotsav mandals. The code of conduct will be enforced by the security police. The corona outbreak could increase if citizens go out for the festivities, so there will be no procession of Ganpati’s arrival and immersion this year. Arrangements for Ganesh Utsav will include around 7,000 police personnel, 700 officers, rapid reaction force, crime branch squads, dog squads, anti-harassment squads, home guards, mobile control room, state reserve police force, units.

A separate crime branch has been deployed in the city to prevent crime during Ganesh Utsav. Crime Branch squads have been formed according to each zone. Each squad will have 100 staff. In addition, a special branch will be set up to take action against untoward incidents. The bomb detection and destruction squad will inspect from time to time. Also, arrangements have been made by the traffic police.

Although police have been deployed at the scene, CCTV cameras will be deployed at key locations. Cameras will be installed in crowded places, temples and pandals of important congregations. Arrangements will be made so that all the footage can be seen directly at the police station. For this, one staff member will be appointed in each police station and the filming during the festival will be kept in archive.

"This year too, the festival is in full swing. Ganesh Mandals in the city have agreed to celebrate the festival in a simple manner. The boards have promised to co-operate with the police to the best of their ability to abide by the code of conduct. At the same time, they said, citizens should also understand their social responsibility and cooperate with the police in a self-disciplined manner.