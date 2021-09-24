Gang rape in Dombivli: Victim gang raped for 9 months by 33 people

While the society was stunned by the inhuman incidents of rape in Pune and Mumbai, a shocking incident came to light on Thursday when a 14-year-old girl from Dombivli was gang-raped by 33 men in a span of nine months. Manpada police arrested 23 accused on the complaint of the girl. Both the accused are minors and the rest are in the age group of 20 to 30 years. Sources said that some of the accused were relatives of political office bearers.

The victim girl lives in rural Dombivli. In January, her boyfriend raped her, promising her marriage. He made a video of the whole act. Threatening to make the video viral, the boyfriend and his friends gang-raped the victim between January 29 and September 22 in Dombivali, Badlapur, Rabale and Murbad. After the victim's complaint, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gunjal set up four special squads. The search for 10 fugitives is on.

Considering the seriousness and scope of the crime, Sonali Dhole, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Thane Division, has been appointed without handing over the investigation to the local police officer.

The girl victim of the Dombivli gang-rape case has been admitted to a hospital in Kalwa. She has undergone a medical test and is said to be in stable condition.

Sexual harassment in the name of the party

- The victim girl was friends with two of the accused youths. One of them is her boyfriend, who lured her into marriage and raped her. Threatening to make the video viral, he and his friend sexually assaulted her.

- The duo then threatened the girl based on the related video and handed her over to friends for raping her by calling her in different places under the name of other friends' birthday party. This time she was gang-raped.

A case has been registered against Manpada Police Thane under Sections 376, 376 (n), 376 (3), 376 (d) (a) and Section 4.6.10 of the Pocso Act.

The incident of gang rape in Dombivli is reprehensible. The Thane Police Commissioner has been directed to take strict action in this regard. - Eknath Shinde, Guardian Minister and Urban Development Minister