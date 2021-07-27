Goldman Datta Phuge's son arrested in connection with murder case

Late Dattatray Phuge's son Shubham Phuge was arrested by the police in connection with a murder of a youth case. Dattatray Fuge's son and his accomplices were arrested in connection with the case. The arrested accused are Shubham Datta Phuge (26, resident of Bhosari) and Prathamesh Vaikar (19). A juvenile offender has also been charged with the crime. The deceased has been identified as Aman Suresh Dangle (27, resident of Devkarvasti, Chakrapani Vasahat, Bhosari). His wife Sonali Aman Dangle (25) lodged a complaint at Bhosari Police Station.

According to Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash, Aman Dangle left his house during the night. His body was found near Vitthal Rakhumai temple in Bhosari village on Monday morning. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused in connection with the murder.

Bhosari police formed two squads and started investigation. It was learned that Shubham Phuge, a criminal from Sarai, was planning to flee. Accordingly, the police arrested Shubham. Shubham told police that he committed the crime with the help of his accomplice Prathamesh Vaikar and a juvenile. Accordingly, the police arrested the accused Vaiker and the juvenile. Accused Shubham has already been charged with three offenses and two with juvenile delinquency.

What actually happened

The accused and Aman Dangle had a verbal argument while sitting together on the terrace of Shubham Phuge's house for a drink. At that time, Aman Dangle slapped Shubham Phuge. The accused took Dangle to the Vitthal Rakhumai temple in Bhosari village as to why he had slapped Phufe. There, the accused attacked Aman Dangle with a scythe. Dangle died on the spot of the incident.