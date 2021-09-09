Gulzar, AR Rahman to work together on music of Subrata Roy's biopic

Veteran lyricist Gulzar and music maestro AR Rahman will team up to create music for the biopic on business tycoon Subrata Roy.

Excited to collaborate with Gulzar, Rahman said, "Gulzar Saab's soulful lyrics are extremely inspiring for a musician and I hope I can do justice to the lyrics and the story. I am looking forward to this collaboration."

Gulzar also expressed his happiness about working with Rahman.

"It will be wonderful to collaborate with Rahman again. Subrata Roy's life is enigmatic and inspiring. Rahman is a wonderful artist and musician and I look forward to this collaboration," Gulzar shared.

Sandeep Singh will produce the upcoming film on the life of the Sahara group chairperson under his banner Legend Global Studio. The name of the film has not been revealed yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

