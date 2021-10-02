Hansal Mehta celebrates 'Scam 1992' wins at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Hansal Mehta-directed popular web series 'Scam 1992', which rose actor Pratik Gandhi to fame, has bagged Best Drama Series and Best Direction awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, Mehta expressed his happiness and gratitude for the prestigious awards.

"Two awards for #Scam1992 in the #AsianAcademyCreativeAwards, India for Best Drama Series and Best Direction. We now go on to represent India at the Grand Finale in December. Thank you amazing team #Scam1992, my co-director and son @JaiHMehta @nairsameer @ApplauseSocial @SonyLIV," he tweeted.

Other winners from India include Manoj Bajpayee, who bagged Best Actor in a Leading Role award for 'The Family Man S2' and Konkona Sen Sharma for Best Actress in a Leading role for 'Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi'.

Naseeruddin Shah won Best Supporting Actor for 'Bandish Bandits' and Amruta Subhash bagged Best Supporting Actress for 'Bombay Begums'.

For the annual Asian Academy Creative Awards, the best of the best from 16 nations representing the region's content industry gather each December in Singapore.

The Grand Awards will take place on December 2 and the Red Carpet and Gala Awards on December 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor