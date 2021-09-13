Hassan Mushrif to file defamation suit against Kirit Somaiya of Rs 100 crore

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has accused Hasan Mushrif of laundering Rs 127 crore. Somaiya has lodged a complaint against Hasan Mushrif, Mushrif's wife and his son Naved with the Income Tax Officer and demanded an inquiry into the Mushrif family. However, Minister Hasan Mushrif has dismissed Kirit Somaiya's allegations and hinted that he will file a defamation suit against him of Rs 100 crore.

Speaking at a press conference, Minister Hasan Mushrif said that Kirit Somaiya should comment with full information. The allegations made by him are baseless. BJP's image is being tarnished by Somaiya's allegations. Kirit Somaiya should inquire wherever he wants. The BJP has repeatedly made allegations to destabilize the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Somaiya can't even read the name of the factory. The Income-tax department has made the inquiry two years ago. Somaiya makes the allegations based on information provided by Chandrakant Patil (BJP Chandrakant Patil). Mushrif demanded that he should come to Kolhapur and get information.

Kirit Somaiya does not know anything, Minister Hasan Mushriff has warned that he will file a defamation suit of Rs 100 crore in the next two weeks due to allegations made without any evidence.

Kirit Somaiya (BJP Kirit Somaiya) said that there are many companies in the name of Mushrif and his family. Documents show that these companies had dealings with shell companies in Kolkata. The transactions in the bank accounts of Mushrif and his family show that they received income from non-existent companies. The affidavit filed by Naved Mushrif on his income while contesting the 2019 Assembly elections shows that he had financial dealings with several dubious companies. Naved appears to be a shareholder in Sarsenapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory. He said the documents showed that the sugar factory had carried out several money laundering transactions.