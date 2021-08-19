HDFC Bank's $1 billion AT-1 bonds issue successful

HDFC Bank said on Thursday it has launched its one billion US dollar additional tier-one (AT1) bond issue.

The bank said it was able to get a final pricing of 3.7 per cent. The notes will be listed on India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd.

The use of proceeds will be for banking purposes. Global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service has given a Ba3 rating to the bond issue.

HDFC Bank reported total assets of Rs 17.5 lakh crore as of June 30.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor