Health department exam admission card issued, candidates face technical issues

A few days ago, an advertisement was issued for the recruitment of various posts in the administrative department of the public health department of the state government. Now, the test of this recruitment process has been announced. Admission tickets for the examinations have been announced. However, students appear to be facing technical difficulties while downloading this admission card. Candidates are facing difficulty in downloading exam ticket while some are facing server down issue. This has increased the worries of candidates.

Public sector recruitment will include Group C and Group D category store guards, laboratory scientific officers, pharmaceutical officers, staff nurses, junior clerks and other vacancies. A written test is being conducted on September 25 and 26 for this post. As per the instructions of the department, the admission card can be downloaded by logging on to the website at present. However, candidates have to face technical difficulties while downloading the tickets. So, the candidates have expressed displeasure, blaming the website. The candidates have demanded that the issue should be resolved as soon as possible.

Candidates who have applied for the relevant post in this recruitment process can login to the official website of the Department of Public Health at arogya.maharashtra.gov.in. Admission tickets can also be downloaded from the official website of National Rural Health Mission, Maharashtra at nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in.