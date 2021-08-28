Heavy rains in state from tomorrow; Alert for Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada, Vidarbha on Aug 30

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in the state for the next four days. The meteorological department has forecast torrential to very heavy rains in some parts of the state in the next four to five days due to the low pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal and its possibility of traveling through western and central India.

Rains will intensify in the state on August 30. Orange alert has been issued for Parbhani, Nashik, Thane, Raigad, Konkan belt and Palghar. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at this place. Rain showers are also expected in Marathwada and Vidarbha.



