Heavy rains lash in Jalgaon area; Chalisgaon floods for 5th time in 30 days, roads in many parts under water

It has been raining heavily in Jalgaon district and its neighboring areas since Monday evening. This is the fifth flood in the last 30 days in Chalisgaon. Flood water has infiltrated the market. In addition, roads in many areas have been submerged. On the other hand, as work on Chalisgaon-Malegaon road near Deoli village is underway, the sidewalk has been washed away due to rains on Tuesday.

The Waghur river has also been flooded due to heavy rains in Jamner taluka on Monday night. The Waghur river flowing through Wakod, Pahur and Neri villages is also overflowing. The Kang River, which flows through Jamner, has also been flooded due to torrential rains in the source area.

Rains on Monday night have flooded roads in many parts of Pachora city. The flood water has infiltrated Ghusardi village in Bhadgaon taluka. Baban Dhangar's house in Bhortek collapsed due to heavy rains but fortunately no damage was done.

Heavy rains in Marathwada too -

It has been raining heavily in Marathwada since Monday night. Beed, Parbhani, Buldana, Aurangabad, Akola and Nanded districts have been lashed by rains. Many villages have been flooded and dams have been filled.