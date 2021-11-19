Here's how Sushmita Sen's beau Rohman wished her on birthday

Actor Sushmita Sen, who is a single mother to daughters Renee and Alisah, has received a special wish from her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on her 46th birthday today.

Taking to Instagram, Rohman posted an adorable picture of him sharing smiles with Sushmita.

Alongside the photograph, he wrote, "Happy birthday Babush."

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating for a while now. It was technology that played cupid for the two as they first connected on Instagram DMs.

For the unversed, Rohman is a model. He also shared screen space with actor Erica Fernandes in singer Papon's music video 'Maula'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor