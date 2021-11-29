HoHo buses are going to launched in Mumbai on Tuesday

After Uddhav Thackeray's BEST bus gift to the city's women on Bhai Dooj now son Aditya Thackeray is likely to launch Hop on Hop off (HoHo) bus service at 11 am on November 30. Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray is going to launch Hop on Hop off (HoHo) bus service for tourists. The Mumbai bus will run from Gateway of India to Juhu Chowpatty with a frequency of 30 minutes. The tickets for the day-long tour will be INR 250 per head, which can be used on any of the Ho-Ho Mumbai Tourism buses and pickup points planned so far are CSMT, Byculla Zoo / Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Siddhivinayak Temple, Band Stand Bandra, Juhu Garden, Juhu Chowpatty, Nehru Science Centre/ Nehru Planetarium, Mani Bhavan, Hanging Garden, Aquarium, Museum, and Gateway of India.

The HoHo buses are popular in the cities it provides services to the tourist opportunity to take unlimited rides in the bus. Earlier Maharastra CM Udhhav Thackeray launched the BEST bus for women, from November 6 buses were enabled for female passengers in Mumbai. The motive behind this was for females to travel comfortably and safely on BEST buses during peak hours. Nearly 90 percent of these buses are electric and air-conditioned, while the rest is brand new non-AC gas-powered vehicles. This was a gift given by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Mumbaikar women on the occasion of Bhau Beej.