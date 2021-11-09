House collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill area, rescue operation underway

A house collapsed in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

An official of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, who was present at the spot toldthat nine persons have been rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital. "Four fire brigade vehicles are at the spot," he said.

No fire incident has been reported as of now.

Rescue operations are underway.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor