How to get financial help of Rs 50,000 if a family member dies of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra govt had earlier, announced its decision to pay an ex gratia sum of ₹50,000 to the families of people who died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) since the beginning of the pandemic. The state revenue department issued the government's resolution in which it has pledged to compensate kin of those who died of Covid-19.Certain conditions have been laid down for this money to be credited to the account. Now the government has introduced a process that will make it easier for citizens to get this help. As per the directions given by the Supreme Court on October 4, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation has issued the ruling on November 26. In line with this ruling, the government has developed an online web portal, through which the close relatives of those who have died due to COVID-19 can submit online application with minimum documents to get financial assistance.

For this the applicant will need to login to mahacovid19relief.in. There is also a link to https://epassmsdma.mahait.org/login.htm. The applicant can login to seek assistance using his / her own mobile number based on his / her Aadhaar number, details of the deceased such as death certificate and hospital details (optional). The Central Government has registered a death due to COVID-19. Application of relatives of such persons without requesting any other documents.

In other cases, if there is a medical certificate showing the cause of death as Covid-19, such cases will also be approved without requesting other documents. If the applicant does not have a medical certificate showing the cause of death, then the applicant will have to provide proof of death. For redressal of grievances at district / municipal level under Public Health Department, Judicial 2021 / Pr.No.488 / Health-05, dated 13th October, 2021. The District Disaster Management Authority will have the final say in approving the application. All applications will be made public on the web portal for 7 days, so that the deceased can have an opportunity to appeal for assistance to the rightful heir. According to the application finally approved by the District Disaster Management Authority, the amount will be credited to the applicant's Aadhaar attached bank account.

