HSC SSC Exam: Class 10 & 12 exam likely to be held in February-March

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations is currently in the process of submitting applications for the 12th and 10th examinations online. The 10th and 12th exams are expected to be held in February and March. Sources said that the examination is also likely to be conducted through offline mode as the corona infection has decreased. From 18th November, on the website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the facility to submit the examination application for Class X has been made available.

"Application forms for Std 10th exams of 2022 held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be accepted online from 18th Nov, here : http://mahahsscboard.in. Details below. #SSC #exams2022 #applicationform," Varsha Gaikwad had tweeted.