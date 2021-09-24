‘I told Bajaj, TVS to manufacture flex-fuel engines’, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated the construction of a new flyover near Rajaram Bridge in Pune. On this occasion, Gadkari commented on Pune Metro, air and noise pollution. He said that the air of Swargate was like sugar and he could not breathe anymore.

This time, Gadkari told the story of how he slapped the owners of two big companies on air pollution. Brazil has vehicles from all companies that run on ethanol. But not in India. The owners of Bajaj Auto and TVS Motors had come to meet him for work. They were warned not to come see me again unless you build a scooter on ethanol. He also told them that he will not do any of their work. Now TVS has built a scooter on a flex engine. There are three ethanol pumps in Pune too, he said.

I am also a farmer. In Nagpur, I have added two coaches to the metro for farmers. It can happen in Pune too. The state government should buy 100 metros. Nitin Gadkari proposed to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to give relief in taxes. All the petrol and diesel cars that are currently in full swing will be shut down. I want to stop using petrol and diesel in my life, said Gadkari.

Gadkari also announced a new Pune-Bangalore highway. This route goes to Phaltan, Solapur. Politicians will buy the land along this road. Instead, the state government should buy it. I am also ready to help. We are ready to give Rs 8-10 thousand crore from NHA. Gadkari said that a new Pune needs to be built outside Pune.