'I was invited as a VIP guest'; says son of Bollywood superstar detained by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday night raided a high profile drugs party on a cruise ship in the sea near Mumbai. The NCB has arrested more than 10 people, including the son of a Bollywood superstar.

Authorities seized cocaine, hashish, MD, marijuana and other drugs. The NCB's action continued late into the night. According to the information received, the Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai trip was organized on a 2000 passenger capacity ship Cordelia. The cruise consisted mainly of the upper class. The NCB's Mumbai team got information that there would be a drug party among them. It was scheduled to leave for Goa on Saturday night and return to Mumbai on Monday morning. For this, the organizers had ordered a large quantity of drugs. Sources said that after the NCB team got information about this, they set a trap and raided near the Cruise Green Gate.

The people arrested in the case will be questioned today. Sameer Wankhede has informed that no one has been arrested yet. Today, attention is being paid to the information that comes to light during the interrogation. Will the son of the Bollywood superstar be arrested? NCB sources said that the son of the big actor said during interrogation that he was invited there as a VIP guest. No fee was charged from him for the cruise. He also said that others were called using my name.

According to sources, an official said that the people involved in the case had hidden drugs in their pants, underwear, collars and the women had hidden the drugs in the handles of their purses.