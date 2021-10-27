Important cities including Mumbai Chennai, Kolkata may be submerged by 2100: Report

The effects of climate change and rising temperatures are being felt more and more day by day. In the next few years, the average temperature will rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius, which will have a direct impact on the world's major cities. Many coastal cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, are feared to be submerged. The United Nations has released a report on this. The United Nations is hosting a climate summit in Glasgow. A United Nations report on climate change was released a week before the summit began.

Climate change is causing drought and floods in 25 states and union territories of India. These mainly include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Assam. The report warns of natural disasters in districts where 80 per cent of India's population lives.

A few days ago, a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change underlined the threat of global warming. According to a report by the Central Pollution Control Board, the water temperature in the river Ganga is rising. As the ice melts, the water level of the river Ganga is rising and the temperature is also rising, the report said.

Coastal cities are most at risk from global warming. Many cities are at risk of drowning due to rising water levels. About 150 million house of people in the world could be flooded at high tide. 3.5 crore people in India may face such a threat. Mumbai, the country's financial capital, is at high risk of rising temperatures. The problem of water scarcity in Mumbai will increase year by year. By 2100, some parts of the city will be under water.