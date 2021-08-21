Income Tax dept provisionally attaches Mumbai building under Benami Properties Act

By ANI | Published: August 21, 2021 02:41 PM2021-08-21T14:41:58+5:302021-08-21T14:50:08+5:30

The Income Tax Department has showcaused and provisionally attached Al-Jabriya court building at Marine Drive in Maharashtra's south Mumbai under the Benami Properties Act.

Income Tax dept provisionally attaches Mumbai building under Benami Properties Act | Income Tax dept provisionally attaches Mumbai building under Benami Properties Act

Income Tax dept provisionally attaches Mumbai building under Benami Properties Act

Next

The Income Tax Department has showcaused and provisionally attached Al-Jabriya court building at Marine Drive in Maharashtra's south Mumbai under the Benami Properties Act.

In an earlier investigation against the company that bought Al-Jabriya court building found that it did not have adequate funds to purchase the building whose market valuation is over Rs 100 crores.

The building was also probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Al-jabriyaAl-jabriyaIncome Tax DepartmentChhagan BhujbalIncome tax officeDepartment of expenditure of ministry of financeIncome-tax departmentMinistry and departmentNashik guardian