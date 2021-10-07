Income Tax raids sugar factory related to Ajit Pawar

The Income Tax Raid department on Thursday raided the house of a sugar factory director close to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The houses of the directors of Daud Sugar, Ambalika Sugars, Jarandeshwar, Pushpaganteshwar and Nandurbar were raided. Earlier, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had visited Baramati. Since then, the raids have sparked discussions.

Meanwhile, the director whose house has been raided is said to be close to Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile, it is learned that the operation was launched with the help of CRPF personnel without giving any idea to the police. The operation began at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Earlier, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had visited the Jarandeshwar sugar factory. He also alleged that the auction was being conducted in a wrong manner. He had also alleged that crores of rupees had been swindled through the sugar factory. It was also said that the relevant documents were given to the Income Tax and ED officials.

