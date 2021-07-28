Indian badminton legend Nandu Natekar passes away at 88

Published: July 28, 2021

Legendary badminton player Nandu Natekar passed away here on Wednesday. The 88-year-old was the first Indian to win an international title in 1956.

"On behalf of the Badminton Association of India, we condole the sad demise of legendary player- Shri Nandu Natekar. A man of many firsts, the Father of Indian Badminton, your journey will continue to inspire generations to come. Wishing prayers and strength to the family. #RIP," BAI tweeted.

In his famed career, the former World No. 3 made it to the quarter-finals of the prestigious All England Championships in 1954. He conquered the Sellanger International in Malaysia in 1956. He won the Men's Doubles National Championship a total of six times, the Men's Singles National Championship a total of six times, and the Mixed Doubles National Championship a total of five times. He had also represented India at the 1965 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica.

He is survived by his son Gaurav Natekar, a seven-time Indian national champion in tennis, and two daughters.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

