Indian folk artist Surekha Punekar joins NCP

Along with Indian folk artist known for her Lavani performances Surekha Punekar, many artists joined the NCP today. The joining ceremony was held at the NCP office in Mumbai in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. The influx of artists joining the NCP has been on the rise for some time now. Along with Surekha Punekar, singer Devyani Bendre has also joined the NCP.

Sharad Pawar's role is to have the participation of dignitaries working in various fields in the NCP, just as there are people of all castes. I welcome all the dignitaries who entered the party today, said Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar also suggested to the new members who are joining the party that they should be accommodated in various programs of the party by keeping in touch with them.

Actor Amol Kolhe joined the NCP. He was then nominated for the Lok Sabha. Amol Kolhe was elected as an MP from Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. Later, Priya Berde, wife of late actor Laxmikant Berde, also joined the NCP. Singer Vaishali Made, artist Megha Ghadge, Savita Malpekar and many others have taken up the NCP flag. Now, along with Surekha Punekar, singer Devyani Bendre and other artists have joined the NCP.



