IRS officer Sahil Seth makes his Bollywood debut with 'Bal Naren'

Mumbai, Dec 13 IRS officer Sahil Seth, who is the Joint Commissioner (GST, Customs and Narcotics), is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film 'Bal Naren'.

The film is a fictional story of a young boy named Naren, who aspires to bring a change to his village by fighting for cleanliness in order to make it a corona-free village in the country.

Sahil, who is also the president of Delphic Council Maharashtra, plays a village doctor in the film. Talking about the film he said, "I agreed to the film because a film like this with a strong social message is the need of the hour."

"The film is very relevant and will appeal to all ages, we have started shooting and the film is shaping well. My character is Dr Ravi, who helps and guides the protagonist to spread awareness about the vaccines amongst the villagers," he added.

The film, written and directed by Pawan Nagpal, will be produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment. It stars Govind Namdev, Rajneish Duggall, Bidita Bag and Vindu Dara Singh, and will be shot entirely in Uttar Pradesh.

