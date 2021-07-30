Jacqueline Fernandez shows her 'many moods' while dubbing for 'Attack'

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez, on Friday showcased her 'many moods' while dubbing for her upcoming film 'Attack' on social media.

The actor who recently wrapped up shooting for her film 'Attack' has started the process of dubbing for the film. Jacqueline shared a glimpse of the same on her Instagram handle.

In the pictures, she could be seen goofing around with the director of 'Attack', Lakshya Raj Anand.

Just after sharing the post, fans of the star chimed into the comments section and showered her with love and praises. The post garnered more than 2 lakh likes within an hour of being shared.

The action thriller directed and co-written by Lakshya Raj Anand is produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John's production house JA Entertainment.

It stars Abraham in the leading role alongside Jacqueline and Rakul Preet Singh.

Apart from 'Attack', Jacqueline will be next seen in 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Ram Setu', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Kick 2'.

( With inputs from ANI )

