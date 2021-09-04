"Javed Akhtar should go to Afghanistan and stay with Taliban militants", responds BJP

Well known lyricist, writer, poet Javed Akhtar's statement regarding Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal has sparked a new controversy. He has been heavily criticized after his statement by Javed Akhtar. Aiming at this, BJP leaders have slammed Javed Akhtar saying he should go to Afghanistan and stay with Taliban militants.

The mentality of those who support the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal in India in India is the same as that of the

Taliban. Javed Akhtar criticized the Taliban for being "barbaric". After this, now the BJP leaders have responded to the statement made by Javed Akhtar.

The statement made by renowned lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is in protest. Javed Akhtar should go to Afghanistan and stay with Taliban militants. That is how he will realize the facts about this terrorist organization. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is a university that inculcates the values ​​of patriotism and service. It is an organization working for the welfare of the society, the underprivileged. BJP leader Chandrasekhar Bavankule has demanded that Javed Akhtar retract his controversial statement.

Javed Akhtar's statement is an insult to the entire Hindu community. Javed Akhtar forgets that he lives in a Hindu-majority country. If you have the courage, go to Afghanistan and criticize the Taliban, Javed Akhtar should withdraw his statement and apologize to the Hindu community. Otherwise, a defamation suit will be filed against you, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar has warned.