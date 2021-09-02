Jitendra Awhad meets Kalpita Pimple who was attacked by hawker during anti-encroachment drive

After the attack on Municipal Corporation Assistant Commissioner Kalpita Pimple, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad met her on Wednesday night and while talking to media, criticized the Thane Municipal Corporation administration for being weak. He has also held Thanekar citizens responsible. He said this attack is unfortunate and Pimple survived due to the blessings of her parents. He also said that the incident was not good for Thane.

Terming the incident as "unfortunate", Awhad said people raise concerns over illegal hawkers, but at the same time queue up to make purchases from them. People need to follow rules to ensure a safe society, he added.

While taking action against unauthorized hawkers in Kasarwadavali, Thane Municipal Corporation area, a vegetable vendor Amarjit Yadav had attacked Thane Municipal Corporation Assistant Commissioner Kalpita Pimple. Kalpita Pimple's three fingers were broken and her head was injured in the attack. Kalpita Pimple is currently admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane and has recently undergone successful surgery on her fingers.

During TMC's drive against illegal hawkers on Monday a man, furious over the action being taken, attacked a senior official with a knife, chopping off three digits of her hand.

The Kasarwadavali police has arrested Yadav and booked him under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), the official said.