Joe Jonas receives adorable birthday wish from Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Sunday, penned a heartfelt post for her brother-in-law and singer Joe Jonas on his 32nd birthday.

"Happy birthday Joe. Wish you love and all the good things in the world," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Alongside the note, Priyanka posted a picture, wherein we can see the 'Mary Kom' star standing next to her husband Nick Jonas and brother-in-law Joe.

Speaking of the birthday boy, he is married to the 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner. They tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding on May 1, 2019, and later exchanged vows for a second time in France the following June. They are also parents to one-year-old daughter Willa.

As per Daily Mail, Sophie Turner was spotted heading for a late-night dinner with husband Joe in West Hollywood on Saturday night.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor