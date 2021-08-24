JP Nadda: Narayan Rane's arrest is violation of constitutional values

The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday afternoon went to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane for his 'slap slur' against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, but faced resistance from his supporters.

A team of police personnel went to Rane's camp in Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri when he was en route on his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in the Konkan region.

BJP president J.P. Nadda has reacted to Rane's arrest and tweeted,"The arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane ji by the Maharashtra government is a violation of constitutional values. We will neither be scared nor suppressed by such action. These people are troubled by the immense support the BJP is getting in the Jan-Aashirvad Yatra. We will continue to fight democratically, the journey will continue."

Rane had come under sharp criticism over his remarks about slapping Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.