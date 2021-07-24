Kandivali Vaccine scam: BMC to vaccinate 390 residents who were given fake jabs

The residents of of Hiranandani Heritage in Kandivli, who were given fake covid jabs will finally get the covid vaccine on Saturday at BMC’s Mahavir Nagar vaccination centre. The BMC on Friday said that following an investigation, the police handed over a list of citizens suspected to have been given fake vaccine doses. After verifying the names, it was decided to hold a vaccination drive for the residents of Hiranandani Heritage society on S V Road."

The fake vaccine drive came to the fore after a complaint was registered by the residents of the society, on May 30, the management committee of Hiranandani Heritage had arranged a Covid vaccination drive for its residents and their in-house staff, including the security guards, drivers, and domestic helps. The society has 435 flats, comprising three residential towers and around 390 residents participated in the drive.

The residents had in their complaint stated that a facilitator, Rajesh Pandey, who claimed to be a sales representative from Kokilaben Hospital, negotiated with them for providing 400 vaccine doses on their society premises. They further stated that each dose cost Rs 1,260 and around Rs 5 lakh was paid.