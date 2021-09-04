Kangana on multiplex chains: Let's support each other, not bully

Mumbai, Sep 4 Actress Kangana Ranaut is heartbroken that her forthcoming film 'Thalaivi' is facing a roadblock as three national multiplex chains have reportedly decided to not accommodate the film, which is set to release in theatres on September 10.

Kangana took to her Instagram Story where she shared a news article, which talked about national multiplex chains in no mood to screen 'Thalaivi'.

She captioned it, "This is heartbreaking."

The actress then shared a note for the multiplex owners.

She wrote, "No films are choosing theatres, very few and very brave like my producers @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh are compromising on huge profits and letting go off exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema."

"In these times we must support each other and not bully or arm twist; it's our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks window for Hindi version but for South we have four weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our release there as well."

Kangana called it "unfair and cruel".

"In these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut, please let's help each other in order to save theatres."

On Saturday morning, she shared another message on her Instagram Story. She talked about how the multiplex chains have "different rules when it comes to big heroes and films".

She wrote, "They just released 'Radhe' simultaneously on OTT and theatres. They have released 'Master' with 2 weeks window, releasing Hollywood movies with simultaneous OTT release in th US, but refusing to screen even the South of 'Thalaivi' which have a

four-week window."

"@pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies the system makes sure that no woman rises and then complains why don't we have women superstars bringing audiences to theatre on her own like men do."

She then talked about how content makers have "options" to showcase their work.

"@pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies says they are on ventilator but even then bullying and harassment and ganging up seems their top most priority. Simply explains why they are in this state in the first place. Hope better sense prevails."

"Content makers have, too, many options to showcase their work but we need multiplexes' support to save them.

'Thalaivi', based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, is set to release in cinemas on September 10. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Based on the life of the late Jayalalithaa, 'Thalaivi' showcases the varied aspects of her life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.

The film will be released on September 10 as announced.

Theatres are currently allowed to operate with 50 per cent occupancy across the country as a strict guideline due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

