Kangana Ranaut files FIR against man who threatened her over 26/11 post

Actor Kangana Ranaut has filed an FIR at the Manali Police Station against a man who has threatened her for her Facebook post referring to the 26/11 incident, confirmed Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma.

"Kangana Ranaut already comes under the Y+ category, so security has been provided to her by the district police. CRPF security personnel have also been deployed," he added.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

