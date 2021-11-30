Kangana Ranaut files FIR against man who threatened her over 26/11 post
By ANI | Published: November 30, 2021 09:43 PM2021-11-30T21:43:28+5:302021-11-30T21:50:02+5:30
Actor Kangana Ranaut has filed an FIR at the Manali Police Station against a man who has threatened her for her Facebook post referring to the 26/11 incident, confirmed Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma.
"Kangana Ranaut already comes under the Y+ category, so security has been provided to her by the district police. CRPF security personnel have also been deployed," he added.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor