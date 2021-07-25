Kangana Ranaut gives glimpse of her 'Dhaakad' fight
Actor Kangana Ranaut is preparing hard for her role in the upcoming film 'Dhaakad'.
On Sunday, Kangana took to Instagram Story and posted a video of her rehearsing fight moves for 'Dhaakad'.
"Ladako number 1, Baaghi ladki #Dhaakad rehearsals," she captioned the clip.
For the unversed, Kangana is currently in Budapest for the above-mentioned movie, which is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai.
Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of 'Dhaakad', which is based on issues like child trafficking and crimes against women.
Apart from 'Dhaakad', Kangana will also be seen in ''Thalaivi' -- based on the life of late politician Jayalalithaa.
