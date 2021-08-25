"Karaara jawaab milega": Nitesh Rane shares clip from Bollywood movie "Raajneeti"

Hours after the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane, he was granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district. The Court also ordered the Union Minister to be present at the Ratnagiri police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13 and cautioned him not to commit a similar kind of offence in the future.

Since then, the BJP has taken an aggressive stance and launched a statewide agitation in support of Rane. In a late-night tweet, Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane shared a clip from Bollywood movie "Raajneeti" where actor Manoj Bajpayee is heard repeating a phrase in Hindi: "Karaara jawaab milega." The video was targeted at the ruling Shiv Sena.

"He who spits in the sky doesn't realise that he will get himself dirty," the Bollywood actor is heard saying in the clip.

In another tweet in Marathi this morning, Nitesh Rane attacked the ruling party as he wrote: "Yesterday, the entire Thackeray government and Shiv Sena started working, not for Maharashtra but for Rane."



