Kareena Kapoor celebrates 6-month birthday of her son Jeh
By ANI | Published: August 21, 2021 02:06 PM2021-08-21T14:06:29+5:302021-08-21T14:15:12+5:30
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating half-birthday of their second son Jeh on Saturday.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating half-birthday of their second son Jeh on Saturday.
Taking to Instagram, Kareena, who is currently vacationing with husband Saif and children Taimur and Jeh in Maldives, posted a heartfelt post for Jeh.
"Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life," she wrote.
Alongside the post, Kareena shared a picture of her holding Jeh in her arms. She can be seen dressed in black and pink swimsuit.
Jeh's aunt and Saif's sister Saba, too, penned a loved-up post for the newborn to mark his 6-month birthday.
Saba took to Instagram and uploaded a collage featuring Taimur looking at Jeh adorably.
"Love you, my jaan, Jehangir. Jeh," she captioned the post.
Jeh was born on February 21 earlier this year.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app