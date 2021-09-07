Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor bond over a cup of coffee

A cup of coffee shared with your loved one is happiness tasted for sure. It seems like siblings Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also love to bond over coffee.

On Tuesday, Karisma took to Instagram Story and posted a boomerang video that shows her and Kareena clinking their coffee mugs.

"Karisma, Kareena aur coffee," she captioned the clip.

Kareena reposted the video and put a 'sister time' sticker on it. Although their faces are not visible in the video, their hands are holding their respective cups of coffee.

The famous Kapoor sisters are often seen spending time with each other. They also recently featured together in an advertisement.

( With inputs from ANI )

