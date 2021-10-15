Kartik Aaryan recreates 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' moment in latest post

Actor Kartik Aaryan, in his latest social media post, has recreated the "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" moment, featuring him with the most adorable "Chote Miyan".

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture in which he can be seen smiling, while a little girl crouches next to him.

Kartik looks cool in a sporty avatar while the little girl steals the show with her blue shades and pink leggings.

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," Kartik added the well-suited caption.

Fans flooded the comments section with heart emoticons.

"Aww....bade Miyan se jada cute chote miyan," a social media user wrote.

"Bade miyan ki smile," another added.

Kartik, who is currently travelling outside Mumbai, wrote "Somewhere" for the location of his latest post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has a lot of films in his kitty. He is a part of 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India', and 'Dhamaka'.

( With inputs from ANI )

