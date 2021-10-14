Kartik Aaryan wonders 'how much he eats' after seeing his fan edits
By ANI | Published: October 14, 2021 06:47 PM2021-10-14T18:47:46+5:302021-10-14T18:55:13+5:30
Actor Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that he is a big-time foodie.
Actor Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that he is a big-time foodie.
On Thursday, Kartik took to the social media application and posted a fan-made video that showed him gorging on different dishes on different occasions.
"Itna khaata hu kya ," he captioned the clip.
Kartik's video has left everyone in splits.
"Hahahhahahahahaha u make it look so Yummilicious feeling hungry," an Instagram user commented.
"Hahahahha you eat a lot," another one wrote.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has a lot of films in his kitty. He is a part of 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India', and 'Dhamaka'.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app